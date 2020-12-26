Suspected criminal offenses Police investigate suspected Christmas homicide in Nokia – A man in Laitila ransacked police officers

In Uusimaa, the quartet, who had been vaguely driven, was chased by three police stations for almost an hour.

Inner Finland the police investigate a suspected homicide in Nokia, Pirkanmaa, on the night between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

To secure the early stages of the investigation, the police cannot report anything that has happened at the moment.

More information will be provided about a suspected crime when it is possible without jeopardizing the investigation. Police say they will inform more no earlier than next week.

In Laitila, a man ran away in a police car

In the state In southwestern Finland was felt on Boxing Day special police in the chase, in which the patrol car ended up in the hands of the other party to have been in the chase.

In the morning, the Uusikaupunki police patrol tried to stop a car whose driver had not complied with a stop order. More than a half-hour after the chase the police car says it had to stop the spike mat.

Car the driver abandoned the car and fled into the woods. The passenger in the abandoned car, instead, jumped at the wheel of the police car left at the scene and left the scene, driving the police car at a considerable speed.

Police say they caught the driver on the Mynämäki side of Highway 8, and no one was injured in the situation.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the events. The police will continue to investigate the matter.

In Uusimaa, pursuit by three police forces

In Uusimaa on the day of the killing, the police chased after a car for almost an hour, the vague traffic behavior of which had previously been reported to the police.

“That’s why the patrol decided to stop this car, but it didn’t stop,” the commissioner told STT. Harri Vihola.

The car left to escape the police from Hyvinkää first in the direction of Nummela and then towards Forssa. In total, the chase eventually took about 45 minutes. In addition to the Eastern Uusimaa police, cars from the Western Uusimaa and Kanta-Häme police departments took part in the chase.

The chased car eventually stopped on the police carpet. Four people were caught in the car. It was not immediately clear whether the drugs were related to what had happened.

Otherwise the day of the death has gone smoothly through the eyes of the police in Eastern Uusimaa.

“Last night was very calm, we were prepared for a bit of a tougher task. The day has also started moderately, no terrible task spike has been seen. We hope it will continue in the same way. ”