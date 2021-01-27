Suspected criminal offenses Police investigate professional cannabis cultivation, some suspects are hell’s angels

In connection with the investigation, 23 firearms have been seized.

Police On Wednesday, he reported new information about the suspected torture, in connection with the investigation of which home searches were made last autumn, for example, at the premises of Hell ‘s angels in the Lahti region and Lappeenranta.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation concerns, among other things, the professional cultivation of cannabis in different places. Educational activities are suspected of aiming for significant financial returns, but police do not comment on the amount of drugs or the amount of potential criminal gain.

“In south-eastern Finland, for example, one building has been used exclusively for cannabis cultivation,” says the crime commissioner. Matti Rekola.

23 firearms have also been seized in connection with the investigation. Of these, 12 are handguns and three are serial firearms.

Preliminary investigation seven people have been imprisoned during the period, but have been released. Other people have been arrested.

Three of the suspects, according to police, have a position in the organization of the Angels of Hell, but they are not full members of the gang. Police did not comment on whether the angels of Hell had organized the activity in any way.

At the end of October, the police conducted home searches in the Lahti region and Lappeenranta. One of the sites was a space rented by Red Roots MC, which according to the preliminary investigation was in use by the angels of Hell.

At the same time, the police also attacked the club premises of the Hell Angels in Lappeenranta.

The preliminary investigation of the case is still ongoing. Rekola estimates that the investigation may be completed in February – March.