Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Suspected criminal offenses Police investigate aggravated hunting crime: Vesanto man admits to driving a wolf over an SUV

April 6, 2022
in World Europe
The case is being investigated as a hunting crime and a felony for animal welfare. The pre-trial investigation and interrogations are said to be ongoing.

Police says he is investigating a serious hunting crime suspected to have taken place in Vesanto, Northern Savonia. Police reported the matter Wednesday morning.

According to the press release, the police received a notification on Sunday, April 3, according to which an off-road vehicle had been driven over the wolf on the ice of North Konnevesi in Vesanto.

The incident was reported by those who were fishing on the ice and found a badly injured wolf at the scene, police say. Police later reached the SUV driver from his home and arrested him.

A 50-year-old local man has admitted, according to police, that he was driving a wolf over his SUV. The man has been released after interrogation.

The police according to the large game post aid group has killed the wolf. The wolf’s carcass is being examined by the Food Agency.

The case is still being investigated and interrogated. The case is being investigated as a hunting crime and a felony for animal welfare.

