Suspected criminal offenses Police in Southern Savonia chase the situation, the events are being investigated as a suspected attempted murder

In Southern Savonia In Mikkeli, the police had a chase situation on the night between Saturday and Sunday, which is being investigated as a suspected attempted murder, the Eastern Finland Police Department informs.

The pursuit and the related arrest situation are being investigated as a suspected attempted murder, as the act has been committed against a police officer on duty. A man born in 1986 in South Savo has been arrested on suspicion of the act.

The same situation, according to police, was also accompanied by violent opposition from the official, from whom another man from South Savo, born in 1973, has been arrested.

The police of Eastern Finland say that the responsibility for the preliminary investigation of the incidents has been transferred to the Häme Police Department, which will report the incidents next Monday.

According to the Eastern Finnish police, Christmas has otherwise been fairly peaceful in the area.