Suspected criminal offenses Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspected of being stabbed in Kaivopuisto on May Day

The case is being investigated as a suspected attempted murder. The 19-year-old victim was beaten with a blade gun in the upper body in the situation.

Helsinki police say he was arrested on May Day from what happened in Kaivopuisto a man suspected of stabbing.

The suspect is 19 years old and, according to police, has no previous criminal background.

“We caught the suspect’s 19-year-old man at noon on Tuesday in Kotka,” the case’s investigative director, crime commissioner, said in a police release. Jukka Larkio.

The man will be presented for imprisonment in the coming days on probable grounds on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police investigates the case as a suspected attempted murder. According to police, a 19-year-old man was hit in Kaivopuisto with a blade gun on his upper body on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

According to a police release, the stabbing took place on the Sunday side at about half past one.

“At the scene, a young man who had been beaten with a blade gun on his upper body was lying on the ground. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. There were dozens of intoxicated young people on the scene, ”Larkio said earlier in a police release.