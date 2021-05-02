Suspected criminal offenses Police had a mission of violence near Ruoholahti metro station – one person was taken to hospital

What happened is being investigated as several attempts at killing. However, according to the police, the situation did not pose a danger to outsiders.

One person has been taken to hospital for what happened. According to the police, the situation did not pose a danger to outsiders, but the suspect had not yet been caught in the early evening.

There were several police patrols present. However, the task had no effect on metro or road traffic in the area.

The police will find out what happened and inform them more later.