Suspected criminal offenses Police dog finds child in woods in Lahti – According to police, the violence against a 14-year-old had continued for several hours

Police is investigating a case in Lahti where a 14-year-old girl is suspected of long-term violence.

Police are so far silent about the details of the case and do not specify what kind of violence it was.

“Many, different. We are still in the process of conducting a preliminary investigation and need to make further inquiries, ”said the Director of Investigation, the Commissioner for Crime Lila Havusela To HS on Friday.

The case was reported first Etelä-Suomen Sanomat and Evening paper.

Havuselan according to the victim and the suspects were familiar to each other. The acts of violence have taken place in one day and lasted for several hours.

Police suspect the acts of a 19-year-old man and woman as well as an 18-year-old man.

19-year-olds have been imprisoned on suspicion of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. An 18-year-old man has been banned from traveling.

According to Iltalehti, the suspects have no criminal background and intoxicants are not an explanatory factor in the acts.

Suspects the crimes took place on the morning of December 13 in an apartment in Kiveriö, Lahti, and outdoors.

The incident began to unfold after a passer-by had seen a young girl wandering in the frost. The child was then searched with a police dog. A police dog found the girl at the scene in a nearby grove.

According to Etelä-Suomen Sanomat, the child was taken to a hospital for more than a week.