Suspected criminal offenses Police demand that Bandidos member be imprisoned in a new drug rig linked to Niko Ranta-aho

New detention claims will be heard in the Pirkanmaa District Court on Friday.

Central Criminal Police urges a member of the Bandidos vest to be imprisoned as part of a suspected drug tangle, in which one of the suspects is also Niko Ranta-aho.

The arrest claim will be heard in the Pirkanmaa District Court on Friday. According to HS, the 33-year-old Finnish man required to be imprisoned is a full member of Bandidos. For example, the Central Criminal Police considers Bandidos an organized criminal group.

According to preliminary information received by the district court, the police also demand the imprisonment of a 35-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. They don’t have the same gang background as a 33-year-old man.

All three individuals are suspected of a felony drug offense.

Central Criminal Police has so far not reported what kind of serious drug offenses are suspected to be related to the tangle. Director of Investigation Jari Räty did not comment on the matter on Thursday due to the unfinished business.

There have been seven detainees before Friday’s detention sessions, some of whom have already been released.

One of the suspects in the crime is Niko Ranta-aho. He was arrested in absentia in January in Pirkanmaa District Court for new criminal suspicions.

Ranta-aho was suspected at the time of two felony drug offenses last fall and aggravated tax fraud in 2016–2020.

The beach aho was then captured on the Spanish Sunshine Coast. Prior to his arrest, he had moved on social media to lead Bandido in Stockholm, among other places Jeffrey Ongin with.

Ranta-aho and Ongi have previously shared common footage on social media.

Ranta-aho is also the second main accused in the large Katiska drug case, which is still pending before the Helsinki District Court.

Prosecutors demanded a maximum sentence of 13 years in prison in the Katiska case.

Ranta-aho has acknowledged its role in the Katiska case in the Helsinki District Court, although it has not spoken openly about all people involved in drugs and doping.

The Helsinki District Court released him from waiting for a verdict last summer because the chances of messing up the investigation had been significantly reduced by law.

Ranta-aho’s new drug crime suspicions date back to the post-release period. Some other Katiska accused have also been imprisoned in a new drug case.