Suspected criminal offenses Police confiscated seven pistols from a loud sauna night in Tampere, 12 people were arrested

According to a police release, some of the suspects threatened the police with violence during the arrest.

Tampere police seized an exceptionally large seizure of illegal weapons on the night between Thursday and Friday. In connection with the seizure, police arrested 12 people on suspicion of a firearms crime, the police said in a statement.

The situation began when a police patrol heard a loud shout and a commotion from the roof terrace of a sauna facility on Hatanpää Highway on New Year’s Eve at 11.45 pm.

When the police patrol went to find out the cause of the noise, it became clear that there were saunas going on. People began to leave the sauna facilities after the police went to the scene.

Police first found two pistols and a knife in the stairwell. An inspection of the interior and surrounding area found five more pistols. All weapons are unauthorized and confiscated by police.

Police arrested 12 people on suspicion of a firearms crime. According to a police release, during the arrest, some of the suspects threatened with violence and behaved aggressively towards the police, and the police used physical force to restrain them. Police did not have to use a weapon in the situation, but the resistance was tamed, according to the release, using relatively mild force. Some of the suspects were heavily intoxicated, according to police.

“The case is exceptional because of the number of weapons seized. This tells us a couple of things about our society that are good to be aware of. Secondly, the case tells about the operating environment in which the police operate today. For example, in Pirkanmaa, the police encounter unauthorized weapons on a weekly basis, ” Markku Laakso said in a press release.

“All the confiscated firearms have been in illegal possession. No person present would have any grounds or conditions to obtain a firearms possession permit legally,” Laakso estimates.