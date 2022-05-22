Sunday, May 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Suspected criminal offenses Police arrested five participants in a massacre in Vantaa: They were chased with a baseball bat

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to police, one person was transported to receive treatment for his injuries.

Police captured five people involved in a mass battle in Kivistö, Vantaa, on Saturday afternoon at about half past five.

According to a police release, about a dozen police patrols from the Eastern Uusimaa and Helsinki Police Departments participated in the police task. According to preliminary information, a verbal dispute had arisen between two groups of men unknown to each other, followed by an escape from the other party.

Criminal Commissioner Freddie Cederlund tells HS that the detainees are between the ages of 22 and 27. According to him, six other people were also involved in the situation. They were not arrested.

Mass fighting had escalated, according to the press release, to the point where a longer hand was raised, including a baseball bat. The party trying to escape from the situation had been chased by running.

Arrested persons are suspected of aggravated assault, assault, illegal threat, and possession of another object suitable for harm.

See also  Television review The Attack on the US Congress is a tremendous masterpiece of its authors: it takes the viewer concretely into the Capitol's conquest, moment by moment, from many angles

According to police, one person was transported to receive treatment for his injuries. Police say the case is still under investigation.

#Suspected #criminal #offenses #Police #arrested #participants #massacre #Vantaa #chased #baseball #bat

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Magaly criticizes Ethel Pozo for defending Melissa Paredes: She wants to be her friend again

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.