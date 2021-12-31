Suspected criminal offenses Police arrested a man in Varkaus who had made serious threats against the police

The arrest is suspected of violent opposition by the official.

Police has arrested a man born in the 1980s in Varkaus on Friday who had made serious threats against the police, says the police in Eastern Finland.

The man’s arrest was made at about 6.30 pm, and police said it went well after a brief negotiation, and no one was injured during the arrest.

Police were assigned to Relanderinkatu in Varkaus at four o’clock in the afternoon, and several police patrols took part. Police say it was an arrest warrant that the subject had previously made serious verbal threats against police earlier on Friday.

In their threats the target had referred, inter alia, to the use of a firearm. Police prepared for the task for the safety of themselves and bystanders through several patrols.

Police did not tell the BTI whether the suspect was armed when he was arrested by the police. Police do not provide details of what is happening at this point.

The arrested man is suspected of violently resisting the official.