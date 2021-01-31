Suspected criminal offenses Police arrest a woman suspected of trading in “coronavirus vaccines” in Virolahti

Vaccines were circulated in a door-to-door trade.

Police in Lappeenranta on Sunday arrested a woman suspected of vaccine fraud in Virolahti. According to a police release, the woman is suspected of trading door-to-door “coronavirus vaccines” priced at € 150.

Police in south-eastern Finland told about the scam attempts on Saturday and reminded that the correct coronavirus vaccines are given only at the vaccination points of Kymsote, who is responsible for social and health services.

Real vaccinations are free.

“Pretty outrageous hustle and bustle. There really is no one doing the right thing, it is an activity that should be reported to the police, ”Kymsote, Chief Medical Officer Marja Liisa-Mäntymaa commented on Saturday In Kymen Sanomat.

The pre-trial investigation of the case is still ongoing, so the police will not report any more about it so far.