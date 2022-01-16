Suspected criminal offenses Police are investigating a suspected homicide in Konala, Helsinki, on Saturday

Police have arrested a suspect in a homicide.

16.1. 10:48

Helsinki police say they are investigating a suspected homicide in Konala, Helsinki, on Saturday.

Police received a stabbing alert on Riihipellontie in Konala on Saturday night at 8:21 p.m. Police found the victim of the stabbing dead on the spot.

His rescue was not possible despite the fact that first aid arrived quickly, the police report said.

“The incidents are being investigated as a murder and an attempt at a gross robbery. Police have arrested two people in connection with the situation. All participants are of legal age. According to the police, the homicide was related to the drug sales situation, ”says the investigating director on duty, the commissioner of crime Marko Forss in a police bulletin.

Police quickly apprehended the suspect. There was no danger to bystanders.

