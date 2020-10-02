Suspected criminal offenses Police are investigating a suspected attempted murder in Valkeakoski, the victim was beaten with a steel gun

At the moment, two men are suspected of the act, the Inland Finland police say in a press release.

Police is investigating a suspected attempted murder in Valkeakoski on the night before Saturday, 12 September.

The victim was struck with a steel gun on a grill near the Valkeakoski market square at about four in the morning, causing serious injuries.

The police according to him, there have been several people at the scene who are asked by the police to contact him to share their findings.

Findings and other information related to the case can be reported in a hint email [email protected] entitled Valkeakoski 12.9. or by calling the hotline on 0295 445 317 from 8 am to 4 pm.