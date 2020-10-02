Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Suspected criminal offenses Police are investigating a suspected attempted murder in Valkeakoski, the victim was beaten with a steel gun

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 2, 2020
in World
0

At the moment, two men are suspected of the act, the Inland Finland police say in a press release.

Police is investigating a suspected attempted murder in Valkeakoski on the night before Saturday, 12 September.

The victim was struck with a steel gun on a grill near the Valkeakoski market square at about four in the morning, causing serious injuries.

At the moment, two men are suspected of the act, the Inland Finland police say in a press release.

The police according to him, there have been several people at the scene who are asked by the police to contact him to share their findings.

Findings and other information related to the case can be reported in a hint email [email protected] entitled Valkeakoski 12.9. or by calling the hotline on 0295 445 317 from 8 am to 4 pm.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Sidi Bémol: "Chouf!" a committed, powerful and explosive rock album

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In