Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Suspected criminal offenses Police: A shot was shot in Järvenpää on Monday, one person was arrested

April 13, 2021
The victim suffered injuries that required hospital treatment.

In Järvenpää there was an armed violence on the night before Monday. According to a press release from the Eastern Uusimaa police, the victim was hospitalized.

“One person is currently arrested in the case and his contribution to the events of the night is being investigated,” says the director of investigation, the commissioner for crime Tero Tyynelä in the bulletin.

Police were given a mission at 1.30pm on Monday night. According to the announcement, the man had been shot in the elbow and side.

The case is being investigated as an attempt at murder, a violation of domestic peace, a firearms offense and a drug offense.

