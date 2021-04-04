Suspected criminal offenses Police: A man shot in Turku’s Perno was the actual target of the suspected murder, a woman who died in the shooting had come to the scene

The head of the investigation tells HS that the motive for the act is practically fully known to the police, but he does not open the case for investigative reasons.

Southwest Finland police on Sunday reported more about the serious violence in Turku’s Perno. The 27-year-old man is currently suspected of two murders and three attempted murders.

Police were informed of the incident by a call to the emergency center stating that shots had been fired at the scene. The caller said he had been shot.

Police found a 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man who had been shot at the scene. Both of them died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man who had been seriously injured in a steel gun was also found at the scene. He was taken to hospital.

A 23-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were also found in the apartment, who said they were hiding from the suspected perpetrator. They had no external injuries.

Director of Investigation, criminal commissioner Mika Paaer states in the press release that, according to current information, the actual target of the act has been the man who was killed and possibly the persons who were in the same apartment as the man.

The shot woman and the injured man have been unknown to the perpetrator.

“According to police, they were bystanders who came to the scene. As the investigation progresses, more certainty will be gained on these matters, ”says Paaer.

A police patrol encountered a man nearby who was in possession of a firearm and a steel weapon. The man gave them up by police order and was arrested. He did not resist in the arrest situation.

Police conducted a technical criminal investigation at the scene on Saturday and interrogated the suspect and eyewitnesses. Police also heard a victim of a murder attempt taken to hospital.

According to the current perception of the police, the suspect had fired shots inside the apartment, in the stairwell of the apartment building, and outside the house.

According to preliminary data, the 27-year-old man was suspected of two murders and one attempted murder, but criminal titles were added on Saturday as the investigation progressed.

At the time of the incident, there were two people in the apartment whose police believe they consider it a target of a homicide attempt. An attempted murder of these two individuals has been added to the criminal titles.

“During the interrogations, the suspect has cooperated to investigate the crime. We have received accurate information about the course of events. The suspect has also admitted the acts in outline, ”Paaer says.

He tells HS that the motive for the act is virtually fully known to the police, but he does not open the case for investigative reasons.

Police requests observations or information related to what happened. Findings can be reported by calling the tip number below during office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by sending a text message with the contact’s contact information.

The hotline number is 050 326 8089.

Police will present the suspected man for arrest early this week, probably on Tuesday. The next time the suspect is presented for arrest will be reported at the earliest.