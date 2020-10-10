Suspected criminal offenses Police: A herd of wolves scratched the dog to death, the owner shot one of the wolves in Kuhmo

Police say they have launched a preliminary investigation into the matter. So far, the case is being investigated under the title of aggravated hunting crime.

Hunting party a member shot a wolf attacking his dog in Kuhmo, police said in a statement. The case came to the attention of police on Saturday morning.

According to the press release, the owner had come to his dog and seen a herd of 6-8 wolves scratching this. The owner had fired a warning shot without success and then fired towards the wolves, leaving one of the wolves hit by a bullet and dead. The other wolves fled in different directions after the shot.

The dog that was attacked died of scratch injuries.

Whenever a hunter kills or injures a pacified wolf, the police must take the matter up for investigation as a serious hunting crime. Killing or harm can be considered acceptable under criminal law only on the basis of coercion, ie if it has been necessary to combat an immediate and compelling danger.

Preliminary investigation after the case proceeds to the prosecutor’s discretion.

According to a police release, the dead wolf is in the possession of the police and will be submitted to the Natural Resources Center for examination.