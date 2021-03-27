Suspected criminal offenses Peter Nygård, accused of sexual offenses, remains imprisoned in Canada

Sexual offenses accused Finnish-Canadian businessman Peter Nygård remains imprisoned in Canada. The financial news agency, among others, reported on the matter late Friday Bloomberg.

Toronto Star Magazine Nygård says Nygård had appealed to a previous court decision that denied Nygård the opportunity to be released on bail.

According to Toronto Star, the recent decision states that the detention of Nygård is necessary to maintain confidence in the judiciary. Judge Jennifer Pfuetznerin according to the allegations paint a picture of the planned and funded criminal activity, which was carried out to an astonishing extent.

Nygård was arrested in December in Winnipeg, Canada. He is threatened with extradition to the United States. Nygård, 79, is charged in the United States with, among other things, sexual offenses against minors.

In Finland, the court ruled on the latest decision earlier Evening News and Yle.