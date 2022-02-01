Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Suspected criminal offenses Organized criminal group suspected of falsifying visas for Yemeni citizens – crime suspected at Nijamaa border crossing

February 1, 2022
February 1, 2022
in World
According to the Border Guard, the customers were a total of hundreds of Yemenis living in Russia and Saudi Arabia, among other places.

Southeast Finland the Border Guard Crime Prevention Unit suspects an organized criminal group of forging visas for Yemeni citizens. The group is suspected of gross forgery.

According to the Border Guard, the group had a total of hundreds of Yemenis living in Finland and Saudi Arabia, among others, with a Yemeni background.

The suspicion of a crime was revealed at the Nuijamaa border crossing last May, when the passports of a Yemeni citizen were found in the luggage of a man living in Estonia, whose Finnish Schengen visas were revealed to be forgeries.

Recommended

