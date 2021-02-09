Suspected criminal offenses One man is charged with attempted murder against Pekka Katja, long-suspected Teemu Torsso is not charged

The motive for the act is suspected to be related to the victim’s political activities. Kataja has served as the Electoral Officer of Basic Finns in Central Finland.

One the man is prosecuted for a basic Finnish influencer Pekka Katajaan attempted murder. In addition to the attempted murder, the 41-year-old man is charged with a gross violation of domestic peace.

The motive for the violence is suspected to be related to Kataja’s political activities. Kataja has served as the Electoral Officer of Basic Finns in Central Finland.

The accused man denies the act. He is still imprisoned for this.

Instead, he was a local politician from Jyväskylä who had been in pre-trial detention for a long time Teemu Torssonen not prosecuted. Prosecutors say there is no evidence of his guilt.

Public Prosecutor Mika Appelsin says there were strong grounds to suspect Torsso. However, the investigation provided evidence that Torssonen had been elsewhere at the time of the crime.

In a police investigation it has been clarified whether the crime was related to the separation of Torsson from basic Finns in 2019. Juniper was active in this process.

According to Appelsin, the only possible motive for such a serious crime is some very personal reason.

“It’s probably not done on a whim for a moment, so it has to be strongly influenced.”

Appelsin describes the investigation as difficult and challenging.

“Looks like this was a pretty well-planned crime.”

In the preliminary investigation it has thus remained unclear at least who the other person who invaded Kataja’s home was.

Both men, originally suspected by police, have now been released from criminal suspicions. In addition to Torssonen, one far-right influencer was imprisoned, but he was released from criminal suspicion earlier.

Police have previously said they have compiled their views on the motives for the act from small pieces.

“In the preliminary investigation, we have come to the conclusion that the motive is related to, among other things, the separation of another suspect from basic Finns. This is a personal motive related to political events, ”said the Director of Investigation, the Central Criminal Police Crime Commissioner Jussi Luoto after the completion of the preliminary investigation.

Juniper was attacked at his home in Jämsänkoski on July 17, 2020. Two men are suspected of breaking into Kataja’s apartment and causing him serious violence.

Juniper has reported that he was hit several times in the head with a hammer or hammer-like object. Police have not found the object used in the act.

After the violence, Kataja was taken to hospital in Tampere. Juniper has said he was diagnosed with a skull fracture and a cerebral hemorrhage at the time.

Police have described the victim’s injuries as life-threatening. Police have also described the act as planned.

HS has already published Torsson’s name during the investigation because of his social status.