Suspected criminal offenses No charges for coronation death in Kiuruvesi nursing home – More than ten elderly people died of the disease in a short time

The coronavirus was allowed to spread to the nursing home in the spring of 2020.

Prosecutor has decided not to prosecute the corona death of the Kallionsydän nursing home in Kiuruvesi.

Attendo’s Rock Heart Nursing Home made headlines in the spring of 2020 when the coronavirus got to spread to its premises. Twelve elderly residents in a nursing home died of a coronavirus disease during the spring.

The person in charge of the Rock Heart was suspected of having committed an occupational safety offense, fatalities, injuries and causing danger. In addition, officials of the Ylä-Savo Sote Association were suspected of violating their duties.

The prosecutor did not prosecute because the trial and punishment for the suspected occupational safety offense would be unreasonable or pointless and there are no other probable reasons to suspect individuals of the offenses in other respects.

Read more: Kiuruvesi 12 sorrows.

Healthcare in the spring of 2020, the supervisory authorities found that the safety of customers and patients in the nursing home had been endangered. In April 2020, the care home maintained by the care company Attendo was transferred to the responsibility of the Ylä-Savo Sote Municipal Association.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Eastern Finland made a request to the police for an investigation into the Kallionsydämi housing unit and the activities of the representatives of the Ylä-Savo Sote Municipal Association.