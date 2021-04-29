Suspected criminal offenses New information about the Turku Perno double murder: The shooting started in the yard and continued in the apartment, in the background the disagreement that had arisen the day before

A 27-year-old man from Kouvola was arrested on April 6 on suspicion of double murder and three attempted murder in Pern, Turku.

Police on Thursday announced new information about the Turku double murder in Perno. According to police, there was no single clear motive behind the act.

“The acts have been the sum of many individual events and facts,” says the case’s director of investigation, the criminal commissioner Kristiina Kontio in the bulletin.

According to police, these are sensitive issues related to the suspect’s private life, which the police do not comment on in public.

The suspect and a 27-year-old man who was the victim of a homicide were friends, according to police. Based on the preliminary investigation, the motive for the acts is not related to jealousy.

Suspects the crimes took place in early April in Pern, Turku.

Police have previously reported that the victims of the gunshot wounds were a 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man.

A 29-year-old man was also found at the scene, who, according to police, was seriously injured in a steel gun.

According to police, the suspect arrived intoxicated to meet a friend in the Perno district on the morning of April 3rd. A disagreement had arisen between the men the day before, which had developed into a dispute.

The suspect shot the victim for the first time in the courtyard of an apartment building. The bullet hit the man, but he managed to escape the shooter into the apartment inside the house.

Police said a 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man living in the house came to the scene led by voices. As a bystander, they were subjected to violence.

The suspect shot the woman in front of the house. He then injured the man with a blade gun.

Next, the suspect moved inside the apartment and shot a 27-year-old man he had previously injured with a gun.

There was also a 23-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman hiding in the apartment at that time.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it can be considered that they may have been the target of a homicide in the situation,” says Kontio.

After the shooting, the suspect left the apartment the same route. Police arrested him outside the apartment building. He did not have a permit for the weapon in his possession.

Police said the suspect had used drugs.

Southwest Finland a district court arrested a 27-year-old man on April 6 on suspicion of two murders and three attempted murders. Police, for their part, have reported that the man is also suspected of firearms and drug offenses.

In addition, he is suspected of drunk driving.

The suspect has no criminal history in Finland, at least for the previous ten years. Based on the address information, he lived in Kouvola at the time of the act.

According to police, the preliminary investigation of the case has progressed well.

“This is a broad issue, but we are moving forward on schedule,” says Kontio.