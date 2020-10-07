Suspected criminal offenses MTV: In addition to the two prisoners, a third man is suspected of attempting to assassinate Pekka Kataja

According to MTV’s Crime Scene program, the third suspect is a Finnish man who has been arrested but not imprisoned.

Basic Finns Electoral Officer of Central Finland Pekka Katajan a third man is suspected of attempted murder, he says MTV. The Central Criminal Police (CPC) has confirmed to MTV that there are suspicions of Teemu Torssonen and Tero Ala-Tuuhonen in addition to the third man.

According to information received by MTV’s Crime Scene Program, the third suspect is a Finnish man who has been arrested but has not been imprisoned. According to program data, the man has known the two men imprisoned for the incident. In addition, according to MTV, krp considers it possible that in addition to the three suspects, there may be others involved.

Suspect the assassination attempt took place in Jämsänkoski on 17 July. Another of those imprisoned due to the case is a former member of the Basic Finns expelled from the party, as well as the Jyväskylä City Councilor and a member of the City Board. He has not agreed to resign, so the city council has set up a temporary committee to prepare for the dismissal of the city government.

One of the prisoners is a far-right leader from Jyväskylä who, in addition to the Soldiers of Odin, has been the leader of the Nationalist Alliance. The suspects were apprehended in early September in Central Finland.

According to crime scene data, police also suspect another imprisoned man of several firearms crimes, MTV says.

In September, HS spoke about how the assassination attempt was preceded by years of power struggles between moderate nationalists and the far right within basic Finns in Central Finland.

