Suspected criminal offenses MP Päivi Räsänen receives charges of three incitements against a group of people

There have been several criminal investigations into Päivi Räsänen’s speeches and writings. In its decision, the prosecutor has had to assess the boundaries between religious freedom, freedom of speech and hate speech.

Prosecutor has finally completed the indictment of the Christian Democrat Member of Parliament and former Minister of the Interior; Päivi Räsänen speeches and writings. Räsänen will have to answer charges in court against three incitements against a group of people.

In addition, the Attorney General Raija Toiviainen has promoted the Finnish Luther Foundation’s agent and board member Juhana Pohjolaa against the indictment of a group of people. Both have denied guilty of the crime.

Räsänen’s charges concern three different issues. For one criminal suspicion, the prosecutor has closed the preliminary investigation.

The charges will be heard later in the Helsinki District Court.

Prosecution is significant because in it the prosecutor has had to assess at least the line between freedom of religion, freedom of speech and hate crimes.

The motive for hate crimes is prejudice or hostility towards some presumed or real characteristic of the victim. In Räsänen’s case, the line has been about his speeches and writings on homosexuality.

Eldest Räsänen ‘s writing, which has been the subject of a criminal suspicion, is As a man and a woman, He created them -text. The Finnish Luther Foundation initially published this statement on church and social policy, as well as on sexuality and marriage.

According to the Attorney General, Räsänen presented opinions and information that denigrate homosexuals in his writing.

Founded in 1999, the Luther Foundation has come previously known opposing the female priesthood and ordaining our own priests. Their website by the foundation is a spiritual reform movement whose activities are based on the Bible and Lutheran confessions.

The text was originally published in 2004, but is still available on the Luther Foundation website. This explains why the right to prosecute had not expired in the case of Juhana Pohjola, the dean of the foundation. For Räsänen, on the other hand, the distribution of the text has been essential for the prosecution.

Among other things, Räsänen describes permanent gay relationships in his text as harmful. He also argues, among other things, that homosexuality is not a “healthy variation of sexuality”.

Räsänen has refused to resign from this and other writings that have come under suspicion of crime. He has considered his texts to be within the scope of religious freedom and appealed to his convictions.

Second the indictment concerns Räsänen’s opinion on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook that homosexuality is a shame and a sin.

Räsänen took a stand on the church’s partner position with the 2019 Pride event and sharply spoke what he said with a picture of the New Testament verses. This passage speaks of the desecrators of God’s rejection of his body.

In 2019, Räsänen told Helsingin Sanomat that he refused to delete his post from Twitter.

“It’s said like this now that I was asked at police interrogations if I would agree to pull my tweet out within two weeks. I said I would not agree. And I will not continue to agree. ”

The third accusation came from Räsänen’s statement on Yle Puhe radio. The episode was named What did Jesus think of gays?.

In March 2020, Räsänen’s speeches in Yökylä in the Maria Veitola program also ended. With regard to this criminal suspicion, the prosecutor closed the pre-trial investigation and the case does not proceed to court.

Räsänen after the indictment, sent a bulletin denying that he was guilty of threatening, slandering or insulting any group of people.

“The accusations that followed my statements are basically a question of whether a conviction based on the traditional teachings of the Bible and the Christian churches can be displayed and expressed in Finland,” Räsänen writes in the press release.

In his press release, Räsänen primarily considers the prosecution as a human rights issue affecting himself: a matter of freedom of religion and speech.

“I am ready to defend freedom of speech and religion as far as necessary,” Räsänen continues.

He also hopes in the press release that the public prosecutor will not be subjected to person-to-person and offensive communication as a result of the incident.