Suspected criminal offenses More than ten employees of Muhos schoolhouse suspected of crimes – seven young people as victims

Police have completed a preliminary investigation into the case.

Central Criminal Police has completed a preliminary investigation into the operations of the school home Pohjolakodi in Muhos, Northern Ostrobothnia. The preliminary investigation concerned the activities of Pohjolakodi’s four units and the way in which the young people placed in them have been treated.

More than ten people who have been members of Pohjolakodi’s staff are suspected of crimes. Seven young people are victims of suspected crimes.

Criminal Inspector of the Central Criminal Police Mari Vuorivirta refused to say in detail what acts the employees were suspected of doing. According to a police release, criminal offenses in the pre-trial investigation have included abuse of office and defamation.

Parliamentary the Deputy Ombudsman made a request for an investigation to the police in July 2018 after an inspection visit to the Nordic House.

The Deputy Ombudsman’s surprise inspection of the Nordic House revealed several illegal and humiliating practices. Examples included forced stripping, arbitrary punishments, and unnecessary detention.

HS reported on the matter in August 2018.