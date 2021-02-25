Suspected criminal offenses More than 16,000 videos of child sexual abuse found in Helsinki man convicted as a crystal dealer

The prosecutor demands an absolute custodial sentence for the accused.

About On Thursday, a 50-year-old man from Helsinki was charged with crimes related to the possession and distribution of imagery that violates sexual morality.

According to the prosecutor, a total of more than 4,400 photographs and more than 16,000 videos containing the sexual exploitation of the child were found in the devices seized from the man’s possession. The seizure was made in connection with a home search in February 2018.

According to the indictment, the man has also tried to disseminate the material, but due to the arrival of the police, the act has remained an attempt. The man had had time to transfer about a third of the pictures and less than half of the videos to another person’s hard drive.

In addition, the man has been charged with the transfer of imagery related to the animal’s involvement to another person’s hard drive when police arrived.

The fourth allegation concerns the export of child sexual abuse and sexual interference imagery on a hard drive to a person in Berlin. On the same trip, the man is accused of copying similar material held by another person to his own hard drive. This crime occurred in October 2017, according to the prosecutor.

The prosecutor demands an absolute custodial sentence for the accused. The Helsinki District Court is due to rule in March.

Accused has previously been sentenced to imprisonment in a so-called crystal case. According to the verdict, he sold methamphetamine, among other things, the singer To Jari Sillanpää.

Sillanpää received a suspended prison sentence in a drug case, against which he has not appealed. He has also been fined for spreading an image that offends sexual morality.

According to the district court In the fall of 2017, Sillanpää filmed a video on a computer screen with an adult man having sex with a very young child. The Court of Appeal reduced the amount of the fines in February. He has sought leave to appeal to the Supreme Court against this judgment.

Like the man now accused and Sillanpää, two men convicted in a crystal drug case were sentenced in December to years in prison for aggravated sexual offenses against children by Finnish men. This is a circle of exploitation of Finnish men revealed by the Central Criminal Police. One of the men was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison as the main perpetrator of the ring. The verdict is not final.