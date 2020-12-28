Suspected criminal offenses Mikkeli’s chase is no longer being investigated as an assassination attempt, police say

The green Volkswagen Polo car was driven from behind in the center of Mikkeli and in the urban area the night before Sunday.

In Mikkeli The chase situation in Southern Savonia on the night between Saturday and Sunday is no longer being investigated as a suspected attempted murder, Häme police said.

A man born in 1986 in South Savo who drove a chased car is now suspected of attempted aggravated assault, aggravated endangerment of road safety, violent resistance by an official, aggravated drunk driving and driving a vehicle to justice.

Initially, the man was suspected of attempted murder because the act was suspected to have been committed against a police officer on duty.

In a car a South Savo-born man who was born in 1973 as an auxiliary driver is suspected of violent opposition from an official.

The green Volkswagen Polo car was driven from behind in the center of Mikkeli and in the urban area.

The police ask those who saw the pursuit to share their findings by e-mail [email protected]