Suspected criminal offenses Men who arrived at the door to ask for towing assistance cheated 80,000 euros from an elderly couple

Men are suspected of gross payment fraud.

Three the man cheated a total of 80,000 euros from an elderly couple living in Loimaa, the police in southwestern Finland informs. Men are suspected of gross payment fraud.

Three men had appeared at the couple’s door in February, asking for towing assistance because of their broken car. The men had gone inside the couple’s apartment, even though, according to a police release, the couple had tried to block. After seeing the couple’s computer, the men had asked to be able to use it to get towing assistance.

In the situation, the men found out the couple’s online banking code, password, key number list and debit card. When the couple thought that the men would arrange towing assistance for themselves, they actually took savings of € 30,000 from the couple’s bank account and raised the withdrawal limit for the current account.

“While the fumbling with the plane raised doubts, residents aged 85 and 90 couldn’t have imagined how much damage the visit would cause. From the beginning to the end, the men were very kind and polite, ”says a senior criminal constable in the press release. Johanna Repo From the Police Department of Southwest Finland.

Eventually, the men left the scene in their cars. Over the next night and day, more money was transferred and withdrawn from the couple’s account. In total, about 80,000 euros were looted from the Loimaa couple.

Preliminary investigation during which police found out that the same men had also sought three other apartments on the same trip. In Naantali, they got their wallets stolen. They had also tried to make their way into the other two warp houses, but failed to seize anything from their inhabitants.

During the pre-trial investigation, police have heard all three men on suspicion of aggravated payment fraud. Men living in the metropolitan area have admitted their involvement in the crime. In addition, police have heard a total of nine people involved in the case about money laundering.