Suspected criminal offenses Man slaughtered 2,500 sheep without stunning, suspected of a felony

The slaughterings took place between 2003 and 2020.

Middle aged the man is suspected of having slaughtered about 2,500 sheep without stunning in less than 20 years, in a police bulletin. A man living in the province of Ostrobothnia is suspected of a serious animal welfare crime.

Director of Investigation Sakari Palomäki according to the long interval and the number of sheep slaughtered suggest planning and professionalism. Back in January, the matter was only investigated for the last five years, but since then the time window has been widened.

The man is suspected of slaughtering sheep by cutting their throats open without stunning. Such a method of killing is cruel and causes unnecessary suffering and pain to the animal, the police bulletin reports.

This may be a halal slaughter in which the animal’s blood is counted before it is stunned. Halal slaughter is legal in Finland if the bleeding is not performed before the animal is stunned.

“We assume that there is a demand for this type of meat. There are references and samples, so it is possible, ”says Palomäki.

Palomäki according to the suspect does not own the sheep farm himself and has no business. So many sheep were slaughtered that the man is suspected of passing the meat to private households as well. However, the suspect has not wanted to report the matter to the police.

“There are so many meats in this amount of sheep that an individual cannot consume them over the years,” comments Palomäki.

According to the bulletin, the sheep meat had been sold for food without proper supervision or inspections. This adds three other criminal titles.

The suspect may have earned as much as € 100,000 in revenue from the sale of the meat.

Sheep was bought and slaughtered not only in Ostrobothnia but also in northern and central Finland.

According to Palomäki, the crime was initially traced when inspectors had a suspicion at a sheep farm that everything was done correctly at the slaughter.

In addition to the suspect, two other people have been arrested. According to Palomäki, they were with the main suspect a few times to carry out the slaughter and get the sheep.