Suspected criminal offenses Lieksa man suspected of hunting pacified wolves with poison bait – man says he hates wolves

The Kainuu Border Guard says that it has completed a preliminary investigation into a serious hunting crime in which a man from Lieksa is suspected of hunting pacified wolves. According to the Border Guard release, illegal hunting took place during 2017–2020.

The man is suspected of hunting wolves mainly with poison baits. It is suspected that at least strychnine, cyanide and birch sugar have been used as toxins.

According to the head of the investigation, the main suspect is a retired man who, according to his own accounts, has been a very active hunter all his life. The motive for the act is probably related to wolf hatred. According to the head of the investigation, the suspect has had personal suffering related to wolves, ie the motive is personal.

“He has said he hates them. Do harm to domestic animals. I guess that’s it, Director of Investigation, ”the lieutenant general Antti Salo tells BTI.

According to the Border Guard’s bulletin, the use of poison baits has also posed a serious and long-term danger to other forest animals and, among other things, to human hunting dogs.

According to the head of the investigation, there is a fairly lively wolf population in the North Karelia region. Among other things, hunting dogs are eaten in the area every autumn.

In addition four people are suspected of aiding and abetting that illegal hunting. According to a Border Guard bulletin, they are suspected of transmitting toxins to the main suspect, instructions on how to make poison baits, or information on the movement of wolves to hunt them.

According to the Border Guard, the suspects live in different parts of Finland. Salo says there are both men and women among the suspects. All those suspected of aid are, he said, adults and somewhat younger than the main suspect.

A felony and four aids for a felony were referred to the prosecutor for prosecution last week.

The investigation was launched at the beginning of last year. According to Salo, the poison bait issue came to light in connection with the investigation of another criminal case, in the Border Guard’s own investigations.

This second criminal case was also a similar one, ie poisonous baits had been found in the terrain.

Border Guard according to the preliminary investigation also revealed firearms crimes, firearms violations and explosive crimes, which have been investigated as separate criminal cases.

According to Salo, all of these have been violations of weapons storage regulations, including an explosive offense.

“They haven’t been in properly locked cabinets or racks,” Salo explains.

Some of these have been resolved in the fine proceedings. Some have been transferred to the prosecutor, according to Salo, already last summer. Salo says he has at least not received information that these matters were still in the courts.