Thursday, April 29, 2021
Suspected criminal offenses KRP completes investigation into the role of Security of Supply employees in failed mask deals, three suspected of abuse of trust

April 29, 2021
An investigation into the actual transaction is still ongoing.

Central Criminal Police (KRP) has completed a preliminary investigation into the internal operations of the Security of Supply Center (IGC) in last spring’s failed respirator purchases.

The investigation has examined the role of IGC employees in the stores and whether the procurements have acted contrary to the instructions and caused damage to the Security of Supply Center.

Three are suspected of abusing their position of trust. The matter is now being transferred to prosecution.

An investigation into the actual transaction is still ongoing. It has two people suspected of gross fraud.

