Suspected criminal offenses Koskela’s murder investigation was completed: the motive was “punishment”, the suspects intended to drink the victim drunk

Other criminal titles have also come to light in the police investigation.

Helsinki the police have completed a preliminary investigation into the homicide in Koskela at the beginning of December.

Police suspect three boys born in 2004 of the murder of a boy of the same age.

However, police suspect the murder was committed in one inch. The suspects have left the scene together and also discussed together in the days following the arrests, according to a police release.

The motive for the act has been unclear to police during the investigation. In the press release, police say the motives for the acts were punishment for the victim’s actions or alleged actions.

Two murder suspects have said in police interrogations that a third suspect also targeted the violence.

In addition to the murder, police have investigated several assaults, drug use offenses and robberies. In addition to the trio, the suspect is one 16-year-old unrelated to other criminal suspicions.

The police according to Koskela’s murder was preceded by violent bullying.

The suspects in the act have considered the victim his friend, but he has been in a subordinate position compared to other members of the gang, the press release says.

The picture of the events of the killing night has also become more precise.

According to police, there is reason to suspect that the suspects intended to drink the victim drunk on Friday, December 4, and subjected him to violence during the evening. The pre-trial investigation has indicated that the suspects also forcibly watered the victim.

The violence is suspected to have started fairly quickly after the suspects and the victim arrived at the Koskela hospital area at about seven o’clock in the evening. One of the suspects has left the area for a moment but returned later.

According to police, the violence against the victim has continued for about 3-4 hours in its various forms.

“Everyone is suspected of targeting the victim, in addition to which violence and humiliating acts have been described and posted among the suspects in Snapchat. The police are not aware that the material has been distributed to other people, ”says the director of investigation, the criminal commissioner Marko Forss in a police bulletin.

Police has not previously agreed to provide further information about the suspected robbery.

Now police say the suspected robbery would have taken place on 14 August in East Pasila. The work is suspected of four boys of the same age, one of whom is not related to other criminal suspicions.

According to police, two suspects already known to the victim summoned the victim to the scene with the aim of robbing him of property using two other sons.

The victim was persuaded to sell “fake drugs” to two other boys with whom it had been agreed in advance to rob the victim, the press release said.

In connection with the robbery, according to police, the victim was subjected to minor violence and deprived of property.

The victim reported the robbery to other people, and the case was reported in September 2020.

Police have previously said the victim was a child welfare client and had been placed outside the home.

In addition police have investigated suspected assaults during November as well as drug use offenses.

Police say the beatings took place at the murder scene. The suspects are all three suspects, but one of them in only two assaults.

In connection with the first assault, two suspects have used drugs, according to police.

The suspects have targeted the victim during both the above-mentioned assaults and the suspicion of murder.

“The acts can be considered sadistic and have been committed at the expense of an indefensible victim. There are several humiliating elements associated with the events, ”Forss says in a press release.