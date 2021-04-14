Suspected criminal offenses Jehovah’s Witness Leaders Suspected of Fundraising Crime: Millions of Euro Donations Collected Without Permission

All the suspects have denied having committed the crime.

Finland Those who have held senior positions in Jehovah’s Witnesses are suspected of fundraising. They are suspected of collecting donations for millions of euros without a fundraising permit, says the public prosecutor Mika Appelsin.

The preliminary investigation of the case has been completed. Criminal suspects are currently being prosecuted.

About ten people are suspected of the crime. At the time of the suspicion, they have worked in leadership positions for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

All suspects deny having committed the crimes.

Criminal suspicions According to Appelsin, they are related to the distribution of a donation account number in Jehovah’s Witness Watchtower magazines and websites. There has been no fundraising permit for the operation.

“We are now assessing whether the permit should have been and whether it was deliberately not obtained,” Appelsin says.

The preliminary investigation began at the time with the announcement of the Police Board.

The criminal suspicions cover a period of a few years in the mid-2010s.

Jehovah the witnesses ’website states that donations will be used for the organization’s religious activities and humanitarian assistance.

According to Appelsin, no one is suspected of benefiting directly from any unauthorized fundraising activities directly in person.

“The operation has largely revolved around donations. In total, it is about millions of euros, ”says Attorney General Appelsin.

He estimates that the prosecution will be completed later in the spring. If the prosecutor prosecutes the case, they will be heard in the district courts in southern Finland.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have about 17,000 members in Finland.

Criminal suspects were the first to report on Wednesday Evening News.