Suspected criminal offenses Jari Aarnio cannot be prosecuted for his money arrangements because the money was mainly used to support the family

According to suspicions, Aarnio arranged more than 30,000 euros of its book and inheritance income out of the reach of creditors.

Helsinki former head of the drug police Jari Aarnio shall not be prosecuted for suspected dishonesty of the debtor.

Aarnion was suspected their trains and their book revenue between creditors between summer 2016 and autumn 2018. It is more than 30,000 euros.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the money transferred to Aarnio’s wife’s account had ended up in the family’s usual maintenance and, for example, the payment of housing-related obligations.

“An over-indebted debtor has the right to use his funds for such acceptable living expenses even in the event of foreclosure,” the public prosecutor Mikko Männikkö states in its bulletin.

Prosecutors according to Aarnio, the funds ended up to some extent for purposes other than the reasonable maintenance of the family.

However, prosecuting was not considered appropriate as it was a relatively small amount. Aarnio would also not have received any additional sentence, as he had already been sentenced to life imprisonment in the past.

Aarnio’s spouse and two other people were also suspected of the crime.

The wife’s act was considered insignificant because the money spent did not substantially exceed the amount that could be acceptably used to support the family.

A representative of WSOY, who published the book of Aarnio, and a close relative in charge of the mother’s inheritance were suspected because they had transferred the funds to Aarnio’s wife’s account, even if the real payee was Aarnio.

The prosecutor felt that they did not know about the future use of the money in a way that would have committed an intentional crime.

Aarnion following his convictions, his creditors have included a taxpayer, a security police, the Helsinki Police Department and a former gang member, who Aarnio had tried to stage the smuggling of hashish barrels to Pasila’s man on the train.

Aarnio is legally sentenced to a total of 13 years in prison among other things, serious drug offenses and offenses related to the monitoring device company Trevoc.

In addition to this, the Helsinki District Court has sentenced him to life imprisonment imprisonment on the 2003 assassination. Asian processing continues In the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

Aarnio’s family has already had a legal battle over the family’s internal financial arrangements. Aarnio tried to give up the inheritance left by his father for the benefit of his children, but the execution had time to strike at it. Helsinki the Court of Appeal ruledthat the paternal heritage could be foreclosed.