Sunday, May 23, 2021
Suspected criminal offenses IS: The mother of a child who died in Tampere on Saturday is suspected of murder

May 23, 2021
However, according to police, the criminal name may still change.

Tampere The mother of a child who died on Saturday in Särkijärvi’s Lukonlahti is suspected of murder, says the crime commissioner leading the investigation Jari Luoto To Ilta-Sanomat. However, according to him, the criminal title may still change.

After the child’s death, the suspect fell off the bridge to Pyhäjärventie and is being treated at the hospital due to his injuries.

Luoto tells IS that the suspect has been tentatively heard, but a lot of details have yet to be investigated.

