Suspected criminal offenses In Hämeenlinna, two drunk drivers from the same car were caught

Police stopped two drunk drivers driving the same car in Hämeenlinna on the night between Saturday and Sunday, says Häme police in a statement.

For the first time, police stopped the car at about half past four on Sunday night.

The car had been driving a patrol on the Turku highway at 116 kilometers per hour, while the speed limit in the area is 80 kilometers per hour. The 48-year-old male driver blew 1.5 per mille. He also did not have the right to drive.

Another once a police patrol stopped the same car half an hour later.

The patrol had followed the same car once again on the Turku highway. This time the car had meandered heavily and meant to end up in a ditch. The driver this time was a 50-year-old woman who had been aboard a previously blown man as a passenger. The woman blew 0.92 per mille.

The man is suspected of drunk driving, driving the vehicle out of court and endangering traffic safety. The woman is suspected of aggravated drunk driving.

Drunk driving otherwise employed police in the Häme region over the weekend, in Lahti and Asikkala, among others.

In Lahti, a 40-year-old man was stopped by a police patrol on Sunday night due to his unusual driving style. The result of the man’s breath test was flawless, but the drug rapid test gave a positive result for amphetamine. The man is suspected of drunk driving, driving a vehicle without a license, and a drug use offense.

In Asikkala on Saturday night at ten o’clock, the police received information about a passenger car derailed. The patrol found the driver of the car walking away from the scene. The man did not have the right to drive and blew 0.05 per mille. The man refused a rapid drug test. The man is suspected of drunk driving, a crime of drug use, driving a vehicle without a license, and endangering traffic safety.