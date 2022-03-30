Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Suspected criminal offenses IL: Rapper Milan Jaffia is suspected of attempted murder

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in World Europe
Police plan to present a rapper for imprisonment in connection with the shooting in Vantaa at the beginning of last August, as a result of which a 23-year-old man was left in a car in front of Peijas Hospital at night, seriously injured.

Police is going to present a rapper Milan Jaffia to be arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday morning in a detention session in the Eastern Uusimaa District Court, Evening paper says.

Director of Investigation, Commissioner for Crime Masi Puolakka the Central Criminal Police to confirm the matter to the newspaper.

According to Iltalehti, the arrest is related to the shooting that took place in Vantaa at the beginning of last August, as a result of which the 23-year-old man was left seriously injured in a car in front of Peijas Hospital in Vantaa at night.

A man born in 1997 has previously been imprisoned for the shooting. The police previous bulletin according to the case is connected to the street gang-related entity.

The case was initially investigated as a suspected attempted murder, but as the preliminary investigation progressed, the title became a suspected attempted murder.

The case has been investigated by the Central Criminal Police together with the Eastern Uusimaa Police.

Jaff is currently incarcerated in connection with a street gang trial pending in the Helsinki District Court, Iltalehti says. There are a total of 15 defendants in the tangle.

According to the prosecutor, Jaff is a key figure in a street gang called the Kurdish Mafia.

