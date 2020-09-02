Suspected criminal offenses HS follows: In the Helsinki District Court, the processing of the cocaine container case in Karamalmi, Espoo, begins today – all accused foreigners

In December 2019, five disguised people broke into Algol’s commercial property on Karapellontie in Espoo, where a cargo container was demolished. The driver involved in the unloading of the container was beaten in the situation. The cause of the attack was revealed to be cocaine hidden in a container.

Helsinki in the district court, the processing of the so-called Espoo Karamalmi cocaine case will start on Wednesday at 9.30.

The case has brought charges against five men, one of whom is a Swedish citizen. Other defendants speak Danish, but it is possible that one or more of them have dual citizenships.

The criminal offenses in the case are aggravated drug offenses, attempted robbery and crime preparation. The youngest of the accused is 20 years old and the oldest 33 years old.

Police In August, he completed his preliminary investigation into the attack on Karamalmi in Espoo last December.

Police arrested five people on the same day from the Olympic Terminal in Helsinki as they were leaving the country. They were arrested at the beginning of the pre-trial investigation on suspicion of, among other things, a felony drug offense.

The police the preliminary investigation revealed that a total of 176.1 kilograms of cocaine in pieces weighing approximately one kilogram had been hidden in the cargo container.

According to a laboratory study, cocaine ranged from 94% to 100%. In the street trade, its value would have been as high as EUR 25 million, according to police estimates.

In the attack the battered driver was hit with a gun-like object in the head area. Other people present were threatened with the same object. Based on the preliminary investigation, it was a plastic bullet that mimics a real firearm.

Three of the suspects operating at the cargo terminal are Dutch. The Finnish authorities have not carried out a preliminary investigation into them.

As a whole, the share of more than ten persons in the case was investigated in connection with the preliminary investigation. However, there was no reason to suspect part of the crime.