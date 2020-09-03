Suspected criminal offenses Helsinki police constable accused of managing Tor network sales account and distributing doping substances

A man who worked as a senior constable in the Helsinki police is accused of serious doping offenses and misuse of police databases.

Lapin the district court has begun to deal with the series of doping offenses that arose in connection with the Silk Road seizure. One of the accused is a senior constable of the Helsinki Police.

Police are charged with two felony doping offenses, a breach of duty and a drug offense. The suspected time of the crimes is from December 2015 to November 2019. The prosecutor has marked Helsinki as the place of the crime.

HS has told previouslythat the name of that police came to light in connection with the seizure of a server on the Silkkitie marketplace operating in the dark. Police are suspected of moving to the doping trade after their own use.

The seizure by customs in May last year revealed the names of thousands of Finns.

Read more: Thousands of Finns will soon get a criminal history of drug stores in the dark online – Hacker now tells why the story of the network’s anonymous drug oasis was a lie

Prosecutions according to the suspect, the police have held the doping substances with the probable intention of spreading them on. Police are suspected of cooperating with a man accused in the same criminal branch.

One of the suspects has set up in the summer of 2017 Tor network A sales account called Rautakoura. Doping substances, drugs and narcotics were sold through the account. According to the indictment, the man who acted as a police officer later managed to manage the sales account as well as the sales account called AnabolicShopFi created for similar use.

According to the charges, the police have also received a monthly salary of about 900 euros and later 1,500-2,000 euros for delivering doping substances to customers.

According to the investigation, sales revenue of at least just over EUR 275,400 has been received through the Rautakoura sales account in one and a half years. The sales revenue of the AnabolicShopFi account was approximately EUR 1,614.

A police officer has been charged with storing doping and drugs at his home. He is suspected of having received a reward of at least 11,000 euros for his efforts.

According to the prosecution, the offense involved a significant amount of doping substances and the act was aimed at significant financial gain.

Police is also charged with breach of duty. This charge relates to the misuse of a police information system. A police officer is suspected of retrieving information from a police inquiry system about a doping package he was sending himself. In addition, he is suspected of finding out information from the information system as to whether he is suspected of crimes.

The police officer has also been charged with several other searches of the Tor network and doping substances in police information systems. In these searches, he has allegedly sought to find out whether the nickname Rautakoura is under investigation in a police unit.

The competence of the police entitles to use the register data of the police information systems only in the case of the performance of official duties. These registry searches listed in the indictment were not related to the suspicious police duties.

In all the accused police account for only a small portion of the confiscation-related crime. Silk Road was one of the longest-running trafficking routes for illegal substances on the network. From 2013 onwards, according to the authorities, it was time to trade in Silk Road for approximately EUR 50 million.

According to a preliminary investigation completed in July, 100,000 tablets of doping substances in tablets and about 20 liters of liquid doping substances packaged in ampoules had been imported to Finland.

The handling of the major doping and pharmaceutical lawsuit began in the Lapland District Court on Monday. There are several people charged with serious suspects in, among other things, aggravated doping offenses, drug offenses and smuggling. However, at that time, the court had not yet published all the summonses, i.e. the indictments.