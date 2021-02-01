Suspected criminal offenses Helsinki police are investigating sexual offenses on patrol – two suspects in a leading position

One of the suspects is over 20 years old and the other is over 40 years old.

Helsinki police are investigating a criminal case in which two people are suspected of sexual offenses against children and young people during scouting.

Helsinki police reported on the matter on Monday. Reported earlier Evening News.

The criminal offenses are child sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.

According to a police release, the suspects have acted in a patrol leadership position vis-à-vis the perpetrators.

One of the suspects is over 20 years old and the other is over 40 years old.

According to police, there are five victims known at this point. The suspected crimes date back several years.

The news is updated.