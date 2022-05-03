Suspected criminal offenses Helsinki police are asking three women to report in connection with last week’s shooting at Kallio

According to police, the women could see the shooting situation up close.

Helsinki police are asking three women to report in connection with the April 26 shooting in Kallio on Helsinginkatu.

Police say they miss the sighting of the women.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation revealed that there was a party of three younger women at or near the scene at the scene, who may have seen the situation up close. The women had fled the situation to a nearby Alepa store.

“One of the women was wearing a white jacket and light pants, another was wearing a dark blue jacket and black pants, and a third was wearing a brown jacket and black pants,” a police release said.

The women in question or other persons who know about it are asked to contact us by phone on 050 562 7405 or by e-mail vakivaltavihjeet.helsinki@poliisi.fi.

Police said last week he arrested one man suspected of attempted murder in connection with the shooting. The arrested is a 43-year-old man.

The shooting took place late Tuesday night last week. According to preliminary police data, the shooting was preceded by a brief dispute. Police say the suspect left the scene immediately after the shooting.

The victim of the shooting is a 24-year-old man who was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident. However, he was not in danger of death, according to police.