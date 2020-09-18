Suspected criminal offenses Helsinki News: Investigation into the death of home care in Eastern Helsinki will be transferred to prosecution

The elderly woman was found dead in her home in April 2018 when a counselor worried about her well-being went to visit the woman.

Weeks the case of a Helsinki home care client who lay dead at home is transferred to the prosecutor, says Helsinki News.

The matter is confirmed by the Director of Investigation Jukka Larkio About the Helsinki police.

The woman had been lying dead at home for weeks because home care thought she was in hospital. Police are now investigating whether home care had ever found out the woman had been discharged from the hospital.

“We are investigating whether a hospital employee has been guilty of a breach of duty in possibly failing to file a repatriation notice when a woman leaves the hospital,” Larkio says.

Case came to light in April 2018, when he was a client of the city’s home care in Eastern Helsinki an elderly woman was found dead in her home.

The woman lived alone and it had been weeks since her death, until the instructor, worried about her well-being, went to visit the woman. The woman had previously been integrated from the hospital period, but in home care it was thought she was still there.

Relatives filed a criminal report with the Helsinki police about the suspected abandonment. Police initially investigated the case to determine the cause of death. A preliminary investigation was launched in the fall of 2019.

The matter has also been investigated by the social and health care supervisory authority Valvira.