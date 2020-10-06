Suspected criminal offenses Half of those imprisoned for the Helsinki killings released – however, the murder is still suspected

Twelve people were arrested for the murder in August. Five men and one woman are still imprisoned.

Half People suspected of killing in Helsinki in July have been released, police told STT on Tuesday.

Twelve people, ten men and two women were arrested in August on suspicion of murder. There are still five men and one woman in custody, the head of the investigation Jukka Larkio says.

Those released are also still suspected of murder.

“The conditions for their imprisonment have been removed from them, but they are still suspected,” Larkio said.

Police has suspected that the homicide took place at least in part at the premises of the motorcycle club Apache mc in Metsälä, Helsinki. The victim was an adult man.

According to Larkio, some of the suspects have belonged to a motorcycle club. Otherwise, he still does not want to comment, for example, on how the various suspects are believed to be involved in the act. Larkio also does not comment on whether they may be suspected of other crimes as well.

There have been reports in the media that there was a dispute over the drug debt under the bloodshed.

“There have been various speculations in the media that I have not confirmed. I have not commented on the matter in any way, ”Larkio said.

The preliminary investigation is still ongoing. This week, the Helsinki District Court extended the deadline for prosecuting the case until the end of December.