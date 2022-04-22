Suspected criminal offenses France issued an arrest warrant for the former CEO of Renault and Nissan

Ghosn was arrested in Japan in late 2018 on suspicion of financial crimes and misconduct.

French authorities have issued an international arrest warrant for the former CEO of Renault and Nissan Carlos Ghosnista. The arrest warrant relates to a payment of more than € 15 million between Renault-Nissan and its own company.

Ghosn was arrested in Japan in late 2018 on suspicion of financial crimes and misconduct. He escaped from Japan a year later, hiding in a music box. Ghosn has since lived in Lebanon, which has no extradition agreement with Japan.

French the judicial authorities also issued arrest warrants for five directors of their own company.

The French criminal investigation focuses on suspected financial misconduct between Renault-Nissan and its Oman distributor, the consultancy fees of a Dutch subsidiary and the Ghosni wedding held at the Palace of Versailles.

Ghosni should travel to France to be formally charged.