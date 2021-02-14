Suspected criminal offenses Four cars burned at night near Tikkurila station, and the police suspect the fires as arson

In the parking lots of the station and Heureka, two cars both roared.

Tikkurilan near the station in Vantaa, cars burned down on the night between Saturday and Sunday. Police suspect the pieces as arson.

The rescue service was alerted after eleven o’clock on Saturday night to two different fires. One took place at the Albert Petrelius Street car park in Jokiniemi near the station, the other at the Heureka Science Center car park.

There were two cars in the flames in both parking lots. Police are investigating the events.

“At this point, we consider it likely that the fires were set on fire intentionally. Nothing can be said about the arsonists yet, ”says the director of investigation, the crime commissioner Freddie Cederlund From the Eastern Uusimaa police.

The cars were completely destroyed in the fire. There are no other similar cases known to police this weekend.