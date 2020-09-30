Suspected criminal offenses Former criminal boss Keijo Vilhunen told the court in detail about his information source activities with Jari Aarnio

The defendants in the murder trial will be heard in the Helsinki District Court on Wednesday.

Former criminal boss Keijo Vilhunen exceptionally told the Helsinki District Court a version of his own background and co-operation with the Helsinki police.

On Wednesday, Vilhu was heard about the accused in Vuosaari in 2003 Volkan Ünsalin in a wage murder trial.

Vilhu is accused of involvement in the arrangements for the murder in 2003. The former head of the Helsinki Drug Police is also charged. Jari Aarnio. Aarnio is accused of knowing the conspiracy as a police officer and of not obstructing the act.

Vilhunen told the court, among other things, how he originally ended up as Aarnio’s source of information.

According to Vilhunen, he contacted the Helsinki police in the late 1990s. He was serving a sentence at Sukeva Prison in Northern Savonia at the time. There were more than three years left in prison.

Vilhunen’s family, wife and four children, lived in the Helsinki metropolitan area at the time. The distance was long and he did not meet his family very often.

At that time, his son became seriously ill, Vilhunen said. He wanted a transfer from Sukeva Prison closer to his family. According to Vilhunen, this was the reason why he decided to contact the police.

“There was no other option. I had tried all means, but did not get any closer to the transfer, ”Vilhunen said in the district court.

Vilhunen’s defense referred to document sources in support of his report.

Vilhunen says he met Aarnio when he first arrived in Pasila to be questioned by the police.

“I talked to the police about my time. He was then asked into Aarnio’s room. It took many hours to take the exam. ”

During this conversation, according to Vilhunen, there was talk about his life situation and what information he was willing to provide to the police.

In return, Vilhunen wanted to move closer to his family. The matter was agreed upon, and Vilhunen was transferred to Jokela Prison within a few weeks of the first meeting.

“It was a really significant advantage. It was a terribly big help, ”Vilhunen said in court.

Oman According to his report, Vilhunen therefore started as a source of information for the police after moving from Sukeva Prison to Jokela Prison.

During the rest of his imprisonment, he reportedly provided information to the police both on his own initiative and on the basis of tasks assigned by the police.

During his time in prison, Vilhunen said that he kept in touch with Aarnio primarily by phone. According to Vilhunen, this Call Information was later erased by the prison security chief.

Vilhunen said that he had first contacted Aarnio. The deputies were Harri Kurtze and later Kari Kauppi.

Primeval was, according to Vilhunen, interested in information related to, among other things, the musician Remu Aaltonen brother Jari Aaltonen murder and the abduction of a member of the Herlin family.

Vilhunen said that he had also provided information on the movements of other criminals and, for example, on the establishment of the More gang.

After his release from Jokela, Vilhunen said that he kept in touch with Aarnio on his phone almost every day. They also met weekly, Vilhunen said.

Meetings were held at Nurmijärvi Cemetery and Vantaa Train Station, among others. According to Vilhunen, several meetings were also held in the car.

Vilhunen has itself demanded that information about his data source activities be treated transparently in court.

Vilhunen’s request can be considered completely exceptional, because the data source activity is contrary to the rules of the underworld.

According to the defense, the reason for Vilhunen’s extraordinary opening is that the men of the underworld would try to retaliate against Vilhunen with the unfair revelations of the already revealed information source activity. Among other things, two people already convicted of murder have previously said that Vilhunen would have participated in the arrangements for the assassination of Vuosaari in 2003.

Prosecutor Perttu Könönen at the trial, Wilhuse also tried to tighten up information on, among other things, whether the Natural Born Killers gang was once a subsidiary of More. However, Vilhunen disputed such an interpretation.

Vilhunen also did not sign the prosecutor’s notion of his command to others.

Regarding the name referring to the criminal association, Vilhunen said that he ripped the inventor of the name because he thought it was silly. The name More has originally come from the words We are the elite of crime.