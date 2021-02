There are already more than 95 women accusing fashion millionaire Peter Nygård of sex crimes. For years, he has been accompanied by a Finnish woman who has hardly been heard in public before.

For subscribers

Tiina Tulikorpi and Peter Nygård attended the funeral of Nygård’s sister Liisa in Winnipeg in January last year. Screenshot of a memorial video publicly available on Peter Nygård’s Youtube page.­

Pekka Mykkänen HS

2:00

Of the numerous a Finnish-Canadian fashion millionaire accused of sex crimes Peter Nygårdin related parties have suspected in the United States and Canada for decades of involvement in alleged crimes as enablers and disguises.