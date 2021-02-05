Suspected criminal offenses Finnish-Canadian fashion millionaire Peter Nygård, accused of numerous sex crimes, cannot be released on bail

Nygård has complained that he is not getting the right kind of food in prison. The United States filed nine charges against him in an extensive sex crime torture. In a class action lawsuit, dozens of women accuse Nygård of raping her.

Extensive a Finnish-Canadian fashion millionaire accused of sex crime Peter Nygård, 79, will not be released on bail in Canada, Canadian media following his trial say.

The decision to release or extend detention is linked to extradition proceedings, which are to decide at a later date whether Nygård will be extradited to the United States for a pending trial in New York.

Judge Shawn Greenbergin according to the fear, if Nygård got home, he would try to influence the witnesses to the case. He also did not believe Nygård’s explanations of how much money he has, reporters following a court hearing in Winnipeg say.

The U.S. federal prosecutor filed nine different charges against Nygård in mid-December, after which he was arrested in his hometown of Winnipeg, Canada. The countries have an extradition agreement.

According to a U.S. case, the suspected crimes include sexual crimes, trafficking in human beings for sexual exploitation, and financial crimes. Dozens of women from at least six different countries have claimed to have been raped by Nygård.

Nygårdin lawyers pleaded at Nygård’s deteriorating health at the January hearings. They say Nygård is in danger of death because dozens of new covid-19 infections had been diagnosed in his prison at Headingley Correctional Center west of Winnipeg during January.

Nygård said in his affidavit to the court that he was not getting the food he needed in prison. She was reported to have lost weight and suffered from dizziness and swelling of her hands and toes.

Flags fluttered in front of Peter Nygård’s fashion company headquarters in Winnipeg, Canada in February last year.­

Nygård said he is used to a healthy diet and also to the stem cell therapies he has used to fight against in the past. She is previously claimed even rejuvenating physically thanks to treatments.

According to Nygård, the food given in prison is not suitable for him because he is used to a diet free of sugar, carbohydrates and preservatives.

“Every day when Nygård creeps there [vankeudessa] his life is in danger, ”Nygård’s lawyer Jay Prober stated According to The Canadian Press at the January hearing.

Canada a lawyer appointed by the Ministry of Justice Scott Farlinger for his part, he told the court that Nygård could not be trusted and could be believed to seek to flee the country.

“The Covid situation is not a‘ get out of prison ’card,” Farlinger said According to the CBC channel.

This argument was believed by Judge Greenberg. “Covid-19 is is one factor when considering prolonged detention, but it’s not a‘ get out of jail ’card,” he had told a Global News reporter. Brittany Greensladen by.

According to Farlinger, people who have spoken on behalf of Nygård in court and made bailouts are also unreliable.

Son of Nygård Kai Zen Bickle has appealed to the judicial authorities not to release Nygård on bail. He believes Nygård and his close associate are trying to prepare for his escape from Canada.

According to Bickle, Nygård could be allowed more nursing visits in prison. “He has to stay alive and in prison,” said Bickle, who wants Nygård’s victims to be brought to justice.

For months, Bickle has been working secretly with his father to help victims, authorities and lawyers in cases against Nygård. Bicklen explains this in more detail here In an interview with HS.

According to Nygård’s lawyers, Nygård would be placed under strict control in his apartment in Winnipeg, and there is no reason to fear his escape. The sex crime case surrounding Nygård has been in the public eye for a year now, and he didn’t leave Canada during that time.

An attempt was made to break the window of Peter Nygård’s fashion store in Winnipeg last December.­

In a separate in a civil class action lawsuit, the first version of which was filed in February last year, 57 women have alleged Nygårdia for various sex offenses. Many women have said they were minors when Nygård allegedly raped them.

Nygård, through his spokesman and lawyer, has denied all the charges against him.

“Nygård assures his innocence and intends to defend himself vigorously in court,” a Nygård spokesman told HS on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, Nygård does not give interviews. HS has made several interview requests to him over the past year. He has also not spoken to Canadian or international media about sex crime allegations.