Suspected criminal offenses Espoo police investigate an incident in Tapiola where a motorist struck a woman walking her dog

October 1, 2020
in World
0

The case is being investigated as an assault.

Espoo police investigates an incident on Tuesday morning in which a motorist hit a woman walking her dog.

The situation happened in Tapiola’s Otsolahti on the shore track near the marina.

According to preliminary eyewitness accounts, the motorist driving along the Otsolahti shoreline had been speeding. The woman walking her dog was frightened by the hard-driving car and shouted at the motorist who hit the woman.

“A crime report has been recorded in connection with the incidents,” says the Chief Investigator, Criminal Constable Jari Saarelainen From the Espoo police.

“The investigation into the assault case is in its infancy.”

An eyewitness to the events told Ilta-Sanomatthat the woman could kick the car while shouting at the motorist.

According to Saarelainen, the police have not yet interviewed the parties.

“Let’s find out in peace now what has happened.”

An ambulance has been visited to treat a woman with blood on her face and hands.

What kind of injuries followed from the situation?

“I understand that everyone has walked away from the situation on their own,” says Saarelainen.

The matter is currently being investigated as an assault.

.

