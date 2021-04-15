Suspected criminal offenses Electronic Frontier Finland was charged with a fundraising offense

This is the second charge against Eff. Last time it was rejected.

Electronic Frontier Finland (Effi) and four of its representatives have been charged with a fundraising offense.

Effi is an association that defends freedom of speech and privacy.

This is already the second charge against Effi’s representatives for a fundraising offense. The last time the charge was dismissed.

Association Chairman of the Board Leena Romppainen according to the latest criminal suspicion concerns the donation account number on the association’s website. The association has not had a fundraising permit.

“The account number has been on the website, but we have never actively raised money. In practice, our operations are financed with membership fee funds, ”says Romppainen.

According to the preliminary investigation, the money laundering crime is suspected to have taken place in 2011–2017, Romppainen says.

According to him, the suspects in the crime have denied at the preliminary investigation that they have committed the crime. He is himself one of the accused.

Effin board members were already being prosecuted for a very similar situation in the second decade. At that time, the district court and the Court of Appeal dismissed the charges.

The legislation has been reformed since the previous trial.

HS has not reached the prosecutor in the case and has not been able to ask him about the content of the criminal suspicions.